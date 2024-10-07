Urgent appeal to find missing Julia Stokes/Orr who was last seen by family 2 weeks ago
The 40-year-old with long black hair is said to be approximately 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build.
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane says it not known what she was wearing when she went missing – but that she was last seen in the city centre approximately 2 weeks ago by family.
Yesterday she was reported missing and her family who are concerned are asking for your help in finding her.
The appeal adds: ‘If you know Julia, have an up to date phone number for her, or know where she currently is, please contact 101 quoting serial 1155 of the 6/10/24.’
