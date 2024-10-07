Urgent appeal to find missing Julia Stokes/Orr who was last seen by family 2 weeks ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are increasingly concerned for Missing Person Julia Stokes / Orr.

The 40-year-old with long black hair is said to be approximately 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build.

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane says it not known what she was wearing when she went missing – but that she was last seen in the city centre approximately 2 weeks ago by family.

Yesterday she was reported missing and her family who are concerned are asking for your help in finding her.