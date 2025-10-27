Urgent appeal to find missing mum Sinead McNulty and her two children
Police are appealing for help in finding where a missing mother Sinead McNulty and her two children are.
In a post on Police Fermanagh and Omagh officers ask: ‘We are looking to trace the whereabouts of three missing persons; Sinead McNulty and her two children Oisín and Saorla O’Neill.
‘If you have any information that may help us confirm they are safe or assist us in any way, please contact 101 quoting reference CC2025102300499, or alternatively make an online report here: https://orlo.uk/AjunD’