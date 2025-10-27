Here are some brave souls who braced the freezing waters for the Annual Pumpkin Head swim

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th October 2025 Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

These pictures show some of the bravest souls who were prepared to take part in the Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down.