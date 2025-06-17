Urgent appeal to find missing Stuart Simpson who was last seen on the Ormeau Road side of the Ormeau Embankment

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, 28-year-old Stuart Simpson.

In am appeal inspector Adams said: “Stuart was last seen with a friend in the Ormeau Road side of the Ormeau Embankment at approximately 1am on Sunday, 15th June.

“He is approximately 6ft and of medium-large build, with a shaven head, and dark stubble on his face.

“Stuart was last seen wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, brown boots, and a black baseball cap.

“If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1315 15/06/25.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, and saw someone matching Stuart’s description to get in touch with us.