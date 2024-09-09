Urgent appeal to locate missing Callum Carruth - last seen on the Ormeau Road in Belfast on September 5
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 24-year-old Callum Carruth.
A post on Police South Belfast says that Callum was last seen around 4.40pm on September 5 ‘in the area of Ormeau Road’.
The post adds that Callum is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.
Police ask the public if they have seen Callum or know of his whereabouts to please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1152 of 05th September.
