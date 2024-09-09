Urgent appeal to locate missing Callum Carruth - last seen on the Ormeau Road in Belfast on September 5

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 24-year-old Callum Carruth.

A post on Police South Belfast says that Callum was last seen around 4.40pm on September 5 ‘in the area of Ormeau Road’.

The post adds that Callum is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.