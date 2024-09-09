Appeal to locate missing Jodie Smith who was last seen leaving a Northern Ireland hospital in pink PJ bottoms
Police are appealing for information in relation to Missing Person JODIE SMITH.
A post on Police South Belfast says the 27-year-old says she ‘was last seen leaving Antrim Area Hospital’ on September 4.
The post adds that she was last seen ‘wearing a blue snood, pink PJ bottoms and socks’
She is also is described as being ‘very thin’.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1647 04/09/24
