Appeal to locate missing Jodie Smith who was last seen leaving a Northern Ireland hospital in pink PJ bottoms

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Sep 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST

Police are appealing for information in relation to Missing Person JODIE SMITH.
A post on Police South Belfast says the 27-year-old says she ‘was last seen leaving Antrim Area Hospital’ on September 4.

The post adds that she was last seen ‘wearing a blue snood, pink PJ bottoms and socks’

She is also is described as being ‘very thin’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1647 04/09/24

