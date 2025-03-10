Van Morrison to celebrate a milestone year with two exclusive concerts at Hastings Europa Hotel

Van Morrison

Van Morrison has announced he is to perform two exclusive “Big Birthday Blues” concerts at the Hastings Europa Hotel in June.

Chairman of Hastings Hotels Group, Dr Howard Hastings OBE said: “We are delighted to welcome Van Morrison back to the Europa Hotel to take to the stage in his home city for these intimate ‘Big Birthday Blues’ concerts.”

The concerts will be held at the Hastings Europa Hotel on Monday 23rd June and Tuesday 24th June, accompanied by the three-course gala dinner.

Hastings Hotel Group have hosted live, intimate events with Van Morrison for many years.