Victim of Christmas Eve road tragedy in County Down is named
Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Ballynahinch on Christmas Eve.
Thirty four-year old John Hanna, from Downpatrick, died following the single-vehicle collision on the Downpatrick Road just before 4.45pm.
Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries.