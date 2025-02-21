A woman who was killed in a crash in the north of Co Londonderry has been named as Annie McWilliams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened at 3.10pm on Thursday on the Windyhill Road, which runs between Coleraine and Limavady.

It involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux; Ms McWilliams was driving the Seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of two fatal crashes within 24 hours, the other having taken place at about 5pm on Thursday just to the south of Cookstown.

Annie McWilliams, from her funeral notice

The fatal victim in that crash too was a woman.

She had been a passenger in a Ford Ka which collided with a Nissan Note.

The male drivers of both vehicles in the Cookstown crash, and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile tributes were being paid online to Ms McWilliams, 35, who worked as a maternity support worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Health Trust said: “The Northern Trust Maternity Team is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved colleague Annie McWilliams.

“Annie made a hugely positive impact on both her colleagues and the women and families she cared for.”

A business called Doggy Daycare in Coleraine posted online: “Annie was the most kindest lady anyone could have met. We met her through looking after her furbaby Nora.

"She became someone I spent hours chatting with. Being a midwife herself when I fell pregnant she was always asking about me and the bump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When it came to my delivery day (in the middle of lockdown aka no visitors) Annie pretended to have left her purse in work so she could come and see me and meet Daisy, she was the first person to meet Daisy and I will always remember that day as it was so lonely until this beautiful beam of light walked into my room.

"Annie you were taken far too soon, but I just know you will be up there looking after all the angel babies.”

One Facebook user, Cathy McDonald, wrote: “I'll never forget the care you both gave me when Arizona was born. Annie was an angel on Earth and now she's an angel in heaven.”

Colleen Laverty wrote: "The heart of maternity. A beautiful girl who carried us all through manys a difficult day. Such a pleasure to have known and worked with you Annie! You will be missed more than you will ever know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Leona McClements wrote: "RIP Annie, a beautiful girl taken far too soon. A delight to work with over the year , will be sorely missed by all your colleagues and friends in Causeway – xx.”

A funeral notice for her described her as “loving daughter of Philip (Phelim) McWilliams and the late Martina (née McNally), beloved niece of Kevin and Jacqui, and much adored cousin of Christopher and Erin”.

It added: “Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire McWilliams and McNally family circle.”

UUP councillor for the area Richard Holmes said: “I’m very sorry to hear of another tragedy on our roads and wish to express my sympathies to the family of Annie McWilliams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly this is an all too regular occurrence and another family are left mourning the loss of a loved one. I know the PSNI have appealed for witnesses and I would echo that appeal.”

He told the News Letter he had lost his grandfather in a car crash, and his mother “never gets over it” to this day.

"It's just another tragedy on Northern Ireland’s roads. It's left another family heading off to a graveyard, and with an empty seat at the table,” he said.