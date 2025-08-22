Young girl critical following crash in Co Antrim

A young girl is in a critical condition following a collision in Co Antrim.placeholder image
Police have appealed for information about the one-vehicle crash in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report at around 8.55pm on Thursday 21st August, following a collision involving a young girl and a blue coloured Hyundai car.

"The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries and her condition is described as critical.

"Our inquiries are continuing, and anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or captured any dash cam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1707 21/08/25."

