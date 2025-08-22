Young girl critical following crash in Co Antrim

A young girl is in a critical condition following a collision in Co Antrim.

Police have appealed for information about the one-vehicle crash in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report at around 8.55pm on Thursday 21st August, following a collision involving a young girl and a blue coloured Hyundai car.

"The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries and her condition is described as critical.