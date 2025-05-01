Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Funeral details have now been released for the young mother-of-seven who died suddenly in hospital after experiencing migraines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zipporah Branagan – mother to seven young sons – died suddenly on April 29 in hospital.

It is understood a post-mortem examination has been carried out into the reason for her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and her husband Bernard, from Clonduff in Co Down, welcomed their most recent baby boy only last November.

A death notice on Peter Doran Funeral Directors says Zipporah Branagan (nee Murtagh) passed away suddenly 29th April 2025.

She is described as the ‘dearly loved wife of Bernard and devoted mother of Noah, Theo, Teddy, Isaac, Hugo, Ezra and baby Cooper’.

It adds that her funeral will be held at noon in St. Mary's Church, Cabra, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her death is deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, sisters and brother.

Zipporah

A post from Clonduff GAC added in the last few minutes says: ‘All club activities have been suspended until Sunday.

‘This includes matches, training sessions, gym sessions, and set dancing.

‘Thanks for your understanding.’

And according to an obituary ‘the tight-knit community of Clonduff in County Down has been left in shock and mourning following the sudden death of Zipporah Branagan, a beloved mother of seven young sons’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

flame representing loss

It added that her ‘unexpected death has shaken not just her immediate family, but the wider community, who have rallied around Bernard and the children as they face this unimaginable tragedy’.

Meanwhile, Father Charles Byrne, the parish priest of Clonduff, expressed the collective sorrow felt by the community, saying, “It’s been a very big shock to the whole local community, because she has died so suddenly, leaving behind those seven wee children.

‘She was a well-known and well-loved figure in the area, and a big part of the GAA club

‘The parish is just in so much shock, and we all feel very much for the family – Bernard, the seven wee children, and the whole family circle. It’s just so, so sad to lose a young mum like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other tributes to the beloved young mum included one from St. Paul's Primary School Cabra where some of her children attend school.

"It is with deepest regrets and sympathy that we as a school community mourn the death of Zipporah Branagan, mother to 4 of our pupils and 7 boys in total.

"Wife to Bernard and an amazing, loving mother.