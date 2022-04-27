Emergency services rush to 'sudden death' in Downpatrick

Emergency services have been called out to an emergency medical situation in Downpatrick, Co Down.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 4:49 pm

The Ambulance Service received a 999 call following what has been described as an incident at a private address in the town.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are currently in attendance at a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick. There are no further details at this time."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service added: "We received a 999 call at 11:12am following a medical incident at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick.

Air Ambulance NI

"NIAS dispatched two Emergency Crews, two Officers and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also in attendance.”

SDLP Councillor Dermot Curran said: "I want to offer my condolences to the family involved. And if there is anything I can do to help I am willing to do it at this time."

