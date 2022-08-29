3T Power secures £150k per annum contract with Royal Ulster Agricultural Society
Omagh firm supports NI’s rural economies and encourages continued greening of agri-businesses through partnership with RUAS
Northern Ireland’s only supplier of 100% locally-generated renewable electricity for businesses, 3T Power has joined with Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).
A contract valued at up to £150k per annum, the Society will be powered by electricity sourced from 3T Power’s collective of independently-owned wind turbines and renewable technologies dotted across Northern Ireland. The partnership also represents a potential carbon reduction of 300 tonnes per year.
By switching to 3T Power, RUAS is also doubling-down on its support of Northern Ireland’s rural economies by working with a company that harnesses the power of renewable electricity generated here in Northern Ireland, primarily by rurally-located wind turbines and reducing the Society’s
Most Popular
-
1
Ben Lowry: It is no wonder that support for the IRA has been growing
-
2
IRA victim won’t allow Feile an Phobail row to ‘blow over’
-
3
Royal Black Last Saturday 2022 Picture Special - The sun shone across the province as RBP brethren took part in the traditional Last Saturday parades
-
4
Downpatrick memorial event for IRA terrorist pair is coat trailing, says DUP man
-
5
Mystery over IRA suspect’s DNA from Orange hall massacre at Tullyvallen
reliance on imported fossil fuels.
Thomas Kelso, director, 3T Power said: “We are proud to have been chosen as the renewable electricity supplier of RUAS. In addition to its annual Balmoral Show, RUAS works year-round to promote agriculture in Northern Ireland, encouraging appreciation for our rural landscapes and traditional industries and economies.
“As more and more agricultural businesses explore ways to preserve Northern Ireland’s landscape by adopting more sustainable farming practices, RUAS has shown its alignment with the local agricultural community and locally-based owners of independent wind turbine and other renewable technologies which are contributing 100% green electricity to our power grid.”
Theresa Morrissey, financial & commercial director at RUAS and Eikon Exhibition Centre, explained: “The RUAS is delighted to have 3T Power on board as the official energy supplier. As the Eikon Exhibition Centre is the premier events campus for Northern Ireland, it was important for the Society to seek out a locally generated renewable energy source as the venue wishes to be at the forefront of reducing their carbon footprint in line
with their sustainability objectives.”
Established in 2017 by Thomas Kelso, David McElrea and Shauna Forbes, the team behind 3T Power have developed long-standing partnerships with local energy producers and corporate energy users which go beyond the traditional customer-supplier relationship due to their over two decades’ experience in the energy and renewables sectors in Northern Ireland. The company aims to provide bespoke, affordable renewable energy solutions to local businesses through its network of locally owned and operated renewable generators which harness the power of wind, rain, sun and waste to help local businesses across a diverse range of sectors including manufacturing, hospitality, corporate and even well-known attractions and venues meet their sustainability needs.