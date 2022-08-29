3T Power secures £150k per annum contract with Royal Ulster Agricultural Society

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s only supplier of 100% locally-generated renewable electricity for businesses, 3T Power has joined with Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).

A contract valued at up to £150k per annum, the Society will be powered by electricity sourced from 3T Power’s collective of independently-owned wind turbines and renewable technologies dotted across Northern Ireland. The partnership also represents a potential carbon reduction of 300 tonnes per year.

By switching to 3T Power, RUAS is also doubling-down on its support of Northern Ireland’s rural economies by working with a company that harnesses the power of renewable electricity generated here in Northern Ireland, primarily by rurally-located wind turbines and reducing the Society’s

Theresa Morrissey, RUAS and Thomas Kelso, 3T Power launch a partnership

reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Thomas Kelso, director, 3T Power said: “We are proud to have been chosen as the renewable electricity supplier of RUAS. In addition to its annual Balmoral Show, RUAS works year-round to promote agriculture in Northern Ireland, encouraging appreciation for our rural landscapes and traditional industries and economies.

“As more and more agricultural businesses explore ways to preserve Northern Ireland’s landscape by adopting more sustainable farming practices, RUAS has shown its alignment with the local agricultural community and locally-based owners of independent wind turbine and other renewable technologies which are contributing 100% green electricity to our power grid.”

Theresa Morrissey, financial & commercial director at RUAS and Eikon Exhibition Centre, explained: “The RUAS is delighted to have 3T Power on board as the official energy supplier. As the Eikon Exhibition Centre is the premier events campus for Northern Ireland, it was important for the Society to seek out a locally generated renewable energy source as the venue wishes to be at the forefront of reducing their carbon footprint in line

with their sustainability objectives.”