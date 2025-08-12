Greater weever (Trachinus draco) on sandy sea floor

An appeal has been issued warning members of the public to be vigilant amid weever fish being reported at beaches along the Mid & East Antrim coastline.

The council published the advice on their social media platforms on Monday.

Weever fish have stinging spines on their dorsal fins which can cause severe discomfort if stood upon and are more active during the summer months.

The advice states that people should wear protective footwear like flip-flops or crocs to prevent stings by creating a barrier between your foot and the fish.

Furthermore, when wading in shallow water, shuffle your feet to scare away any buried weever fish.

If stung by a weever fish, the advice is to use tweezers or the edge of a credit card to carefully remove any spines or fragments from the skin, avoiding rubbing the area.

The affected area should be soaked in the hottest water that can be tolerated (45°C or 113°F) for at least 30 minutes. Some first aid resources suggest using seawater, rather than fresh water, to rinse the wound.

