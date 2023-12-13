New study reveals the elements surrounding NI’s top tourist attraction ‘could be responsible for its demise in the future’ with the world-famous stones getting eroded and submerged by the sea due to rising sea levels

A new study has used AI software to reveal how climate change could affect Giant’s Causeway in the future.

Using Midjourney, the team at Utility Bidder has generated images for 10 famous landmarks, including Stonehenge and Giant’s Causeway, to consider how they may look in the future due to factors such as erosion, discolouration, flooding, and sandstorms.

According to the study: ‘Millions of years ago, an area in Northern Ireland was subject to a volcanic eruption, which resulted in the distinctive columns of rock known as Giant’s Causeway, which we can still observe today. Unsurprisingly, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a popular tourist attraction, with regular guided tours.

A new study has used AI software to reveal how climate change could affect Giant’s Causeway in the future. Pictured is a before and after with the the world-famous stones getting eroded and submerged by the sea as a result of climate change and the rising sea levels over the last few years

‘The natural erection of Giant’s Causeway makes it so remarkable, but unfortunately, the elements could also be responsible for its demise in the future. As a result of climate change, the UK has been experiencing a rising sea level over the last few years. Aside from the threat of erosion, we could see Giant's Causeway submerged by the sea.’

James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder, explained: “The launch of Utility Bidder’s Lost Landmarks study precedes the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as ‘COP 28’ in 2023. World leaders will gather to discuss vital climate change solutions, and steps towards reducing its impact will hopefully mean less damage to iconic landmarks and terrains as we know them.

“If we do not preserve our planet and everything in it, we will soon find ourselves at the forefront of destroying some of the world’s most historic landscapes, so with this in mind, we’ve used AI software from Midjourney to reveal the devastating reality of climate change for some of the most well-known landmarks across the globe.

“We wanted to profile a range of factors that prove detrimental consequences of climate change, some more common and known than others, and this resulted in a selection of 10 destinations to work with - ranging from Stonehenge in the United Kingdom to Mount Rushmore in the United States.

“Global warming is set to have huge consequences for Stonehenge, and its fate may lay in the rest of warmer winters boosting the populations of burrowing animals - in turn, their deposits can destabilise stonework. Meanwhile, Mount Rushmore is liable to rock erosion, and the famous faces of American presidents of the past will one day be defaced.

“Hopefully, these images strike a chord with many on the damning impact of climate change and impact people to continue looking after and preserving these landmarks, as well as considering their own lifestyle choices to help the cause.”

Despite being a work in progress, the elements are already threatening the future of the La Sagrada Familia, located in Barcelona. Some aspects of climate change that could take a toll on the structure include flooding, storms, and global warming, which could discolour the stone and erode parts of the church.

Unfortunately, just like some of the other landmarks on our list, the surface of the Brandenburg Gate in Germany is vulnerable to surface discolouration due to heavy rainfall across the country.