Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough’s burial capacity is ‘less than 15 years’

There are no remaining plots in Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey and just over 4,000 in the borough which cannot be purchased in advance, according to an update presented behind closed doors last month at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee.

There are 2,290 plots remaining in Sixmile, Antrim, 828 in Ballyclare, 472 in Crumlin and 432 in Rashee.

Sixmile is expected to have capacity remaining for 43 years, Ballyclare, 27 years, Crumlin, 47 years and Rashee, 48 years.

Carnmoney Cemetery. Pic Google

In August, councillors agreed the development of a columbarium at Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey which will cater for burial of cremated remains. Click here

Interment of ashes is currently available in the Garden of Remembrance at Carnmoney Cemetery. Of the 1,491 plots, there are 287 remaining, reducing capacity to five or six years.

Meanwhile, a columbarium is included in plans for the new £5m crematorium development which is to be located at Doagh Road, opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey.

The council is also considering potential sites for a new cemetery in Newtownabbey. Land at Ashley Road has been considered previously but was ruled out due to the cost of the land and “access issues from the A8”.

Antrim and Newtownabbey officers say they have been in correspondence, with colleagues in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Belfast City Council and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council as these authorities are also seeking sites for cemetery provision and the potential to work in partnership was being explored.

Previously, 14 acres of land at Trooperslane Road, outside Carrickfergus had been tested by the legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council in anticipation of amalgamation with Carrickfergus Borough Council in 2015.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

