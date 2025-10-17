Asian hornet nest found in Belfast, confirms minister
The discovery comes after intensive efforts by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) after an insect captured by a member of the public in the Dundonald area last Friday (10th) was confirmed as an Asian hornet.
Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the insect is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.
Two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.
The NIEA officials had been using “track and trace methods” to find and remove any nests that might be in the Dundonald area. They deployed specialist equipment and started a monitoring programme involving live traps.
Mr Muir praised members of the public who had reported sightings through a dedicated app.
“This has allowed us to have a track and trace arrangement in place to be able to pinpoint the location of the nest,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.
“And I want to thank officials who are working in relation to the removal of that nest.”
He said the issue was being taken “seriously” and warned that other nests could be in Northern Ireland.
“There could be more out there, and it’s really important we have vigilance for this, and people report through any sightings, because the Asian hornet is an effective predator of insects such as honey bees and wasps, and has a real impact, potentially, in terms of our native insect biodiversity. So we need the people to remain vigilant about this.”