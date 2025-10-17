Asian hornet nest found in Belfast, confirms minister

By David Young, PA
Published 17th Oct 2025, 19:08 BST
Over the past week, Asian Hornets have been sighted in Northern Ireland for the first time.placeholder image
Over the past week, Asian Hornets have been sighted in Northern Ireland for the first time.
An Asian hornet nest has been found in the Belfast area, Environment Minister Andrew Muir has said – the first time one has been detected in Northern Ireland.

The discovery comes after intensive efforts by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) after an insect captured by a member of the public in the Dundonald area last Friday (10th) was confirmed as an Asian hornet.

Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the insect is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

The NIEA officials had been using “track and trace methods” to find and remove any nests that might be in the Dundonald area. They deployed specialist equipment and started a monitoring programme involving live traps.

Mr Muir praised members of the public who had reported sightings through a dedicated app.

“This has allowed us to have a track and trace arrangement in place to be able to pinpoint the location of the nest,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And I want to thank officials who are working in relation to the removal of that nest.”

He said the issue was being taken “seriously” and warned that other nests could be in Northern Ireland.

“There could be more out there, and it’s really important we have vigilance for this, and people report through any sightings, because the Asian hornet is an effective predator of insects such as honey bees and wasps, and has a real impact, potentially, in terms of our native insect biodiversity. So we need the people to remain vigilant about this.”

Related topics:BelfastNorthern IrelandEurope
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice