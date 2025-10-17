Asian hornet nest found in Belfast, confirms minister

Over the past week, Asian Hornets have been sighted in Northern Ireland for the first time.

An Asian hornet nest has been found in the Belfast area, Environment Minister Andrew Muir has said – the first time one has been detected in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery comes after intensive efforts by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) after an insect captured by a member of the public in the Dundonald area last Friday (10th) was confirmed as an Asian hornet.

Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the insect is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

The NIEA officials had been using “track and trace methods” to find and remove any nests that might be in the Dundonald area. They deployed specialist equipment and started a monitoring programme involving live traps.

Mr Muir praised members of the public who had reported sightings through a dedicated app.

“This has allowed us to have a track and trace arrangement in place to be able to pinpoint the location of the nest,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I want to thank officials who are working in relation to the removal of that nest.”

He said the issue was being taken “seriously” and warned that other nests could be in Northern Ireland.