Belfast City Council investigation after trainee zookeeper at Belfast Zoo was locked in with lions
Belfast City Council said it takes "the safety of all our staff, visitors and animals very seriously" and the circumstances are being investigated.BBC News NI has been told the person involved was over the age of 18 and was at the zoo "in a training capacity".The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums said it will be working with the zoo throughout the investigation process.
It is understood the incident happened earlier this month.In a statement, Belfast City Council said it is aware of an incident at the lion enclosure at Belfast Zoo earlier this month.
"We take the safety of all our staff, visitors and animals very seriously, and an investigation is under way into the circumstances of this incident," it added.
"We cannot comment further while this is ongoing."
The incident was also reported to the Health and Safety Executive.
