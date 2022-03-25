Conditions are ‘ripe for wildfires’ warns NIFRS

Firefighters tackle wildfire ikn the Mourne Mountains

Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “Conditions are expected to be ripe for wildfires to spread quickly this weekend. We are acutely aware that this is early in the year for wildfires to take hold meaning we are potentially facing a sustained period of responding to wildfires, should the good weather continue.”

He continued: “From Monday to Thursday this week we responded to 67 wildfire calls. While doing so we’re also still keeping the people of Northern Ireland safe, responding to 238 other incidents including eight house fires, two of which involved Firefighters rescuing men in their 70’s.