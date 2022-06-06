Council hits back at claim its jubilee fireworks display ‘violates wildlife law’

The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had been adamant before the event that it represented “an inexcusable breach” of the law, because it would disturb wildlife.

The display, organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, was held on Saturday night.

USPCA chief executive Brendan Mullan said shortly before the display: “The USPCA is urging the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to move the location of its Lurgan Park firework display taking place this evening.

The lake at Lurgan Park

“Due to be launched from a platform on the lake, the fireworks pose a severe risk to wildlife in the area – including the many nesting birds and their young which have been witnessed by our team and several members of the public in recent days.

“We are calling on the PSNI and the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) to state clearly as to whether this event, in its current standing, is a breach of the law as outlined in the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985.

“[It says] ‘it is an offence to disturb any wild bird ... while it is building a nest or is in, on, or near a nest containing eggs or young’.

“In our view [that the event] is an inexcusable breach of animal welfare legislation and we must ask, what consequences will the council face as a result?

“The silence on this matter from the statutory agencies with responsibility for enforcement of the Wildlife Order is deafening.”

The council responded by “noting the concerns”.

It said: “NIEA has been informed with regard to the proposed firework display, and the council commissioned two separate independent ecologists to appraise the potential impacts from the proposed firework display at Lurgan Park.”

The result was that since the birds are “nesting in an area already well-used by the public” this “would suggest they are more resilient to disturbance”.

The council insisted it had obtained a Fireworks Display Licence from the Department of Justice, and that “there should be no negative impact or significant disturbance caused to the local bird population in Lurgan Park”.