Excitement building for Northern Ireland families as the iconic Puffins make their annual return to Rathlin island

The excitement for spring is building on Rathlin Island as the iconic Puffins have made their annual return to the Island.

The ever-punctual Puffins have returned on or around the 26th March for the last eight years, just in time for the change of the clocks at the end of the month.

For many, the Puffins return is a declaration that spring has truly arrived in Northern Ireland.

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI’s Warden on Rathlin Island said: “It warms your heart seeing the Puffins return to the island year on year, especially as they are facing declines.

"It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be able to experience it, and to be able to share it with the thousands of visitors that visit Rathlin during the seabird season.”

RSPB NI’s West Light Seabird Centre is getting ready to fling its doors open for the season on Easter Sunday, when visitors will be welcomed by the sights, sounds and smells of the famous seabird city, where species like Guillemot, Razorbill and Fulmar can be spotted nestling in and along the cliffs of Northern Irelands largest seabird colony.

For more information on opening times and walking trails, visit: www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/rathlin-island

Atlantic puffin Fratercula arctica, adult at the entrance to its burrow, Skomer Island, Wales, May

The RSPB is the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, with 1.2 million members and 11,000 volunteers, all acting for nature.

Northern Ireland is home to all sorts of wonderful wildlife, from lolloping Irish Hares to soaring Red Kites, not to mention stunning scenery as far as the eye can see.