Green light for apartments above shop units in new Larne town centre development

Planning permission has been approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for apartments above seven ground floor retail units at a Main Street site.

The proposed new building will be located on vacant land at the junction with Quay Street.

It will also be comprised of six two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments on the first and second floors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main Street, Larne

Forty-three new homes have been built in Larne this year.

In February, planning permission was granted for the conversion of seven empty ground floor retail units to flats at the Laharna building at lower Main Street. There are currently 52 apartments in the seven-storey block.

Planners considered that this development would not have a “significant impact on the character of the area” and this proposal would bring the units “back into use”.

Meanwhile, Larne’s last remaining block of high rise flats at Riverdale is scheduled for demolition in 2022, the Housing Executive has confirmed.

The remaining 28 tenants of Latharna House are to be rehoused with clearance expected to be completed this year.

In October 2019, a planning application was made to to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for 22 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom social housing apartments on the vacant site of the former Cellars pub between Main Street and Point Street in Larne town centre.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

--

Click here to read: Larne views sought ahead of plans to invest in Dunluce and Lower Cross streets

--

A message from the Editor: