Home heating oil prices have fallen to post-Ukraine war lows, and stayed down for the last month

​Home heating oil prices have now stayed for a month at their lowest level since the Ukraine invasion.

​The cost of such fuel, which is still the most popular way of heating a home in Northern Ireland, has been low since the spring, at about £300 for 500 litres and £540 for 900 litres.

But last month it edged even lower, to around £285 for 500ltrs and £490 for 900 ltrs.

This is cheaper than it was even prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when in the week before the attack heating oil cost £320 and £556 for 500 ltrs and 900 ltrs respectively. The war caused prices to jump at once to more than £500 for 500ltrs and more than £900 for 900 ltrs.

For many months thereafter, prices remained high – approaching or above £1 a litre. It was not until 18 months after President Putin’s assault that oil prices in NI fell back to low levels, dropping under £300 for 500 ltrs and £500 for 900 ltrs in the summer of last year.

The Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 led to fears of a fresh spike in prices, but they never came.

The current low prices are caused by a drop in global demand due to factors including mild weather and economic difficulties in some overseas markets for oil.

Last week, the average price of oil in the province was a mere £278 for 500 ltrs and £487 for 900 ltrs, according to the NI Consumer Council, the fourth week they have been around such levels. It means that home heating oil costs as little as 54p a litre, less than its post invasion highs.

The sharp fall in prices is all the more surprising given that demand in NI goes up as winter gets near.