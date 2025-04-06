Man under arrest over wildfire in Mourne Mountain region which was believed to be deliberate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a large fire resulted in families being evacuated from their homes in Co Down overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The significant wildfire in Hilltown, near the Mourne Mountains, was declared a major incident.

At the height of operations, some 15 fire engines and over 100 firefighters worked in difficult conditions and high winds throughout the early hours of Sunday morning to bring the large wildfire under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a precaution a number of residents were evacuated from their homes on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads.

Chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said: "The cause of this fire is believed to have been deliberate."

The charity Sky Watch NI, a search-and-rescue outfit, said that the fire brigade had asked its volunteers to arrend and assist.

It said that diggers were on scene to create a fire break, and that at one point during the night its team were “evacuated for personnel safety – they will continue to fight this fire from a safer location”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By around noon on Sunday, the police had placed a man under arrest.

Wildfire in the Mournes, April 6, 2025; taken from the Twitter account of the charity Sky Watch NI

District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Officers conducting follow up enquiries have since arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, and non-related driving offences.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

“Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re asking anyone who was in the Sandbank Road area of Hilltown yesterday and noticed anything out of the ordinary to make contact with us. Anyone who engages in this reckless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions, and will be subject to the full rigor of the law.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help our investigation. Please call us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number 1265 05/04/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amber warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland.

NIFRS have asked the public to remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire at this time.

"We can reassure members of the public that normal service delivery is being maintained," Mr Jennings said.