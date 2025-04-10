Minister brands Ulster Farmers’ Union stance on land designations as ‘bizarre’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Stormont's agriculture minister has branded as “bizarre” claims by the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) that granting protected status to hills and mountainsides is leading to more wildfires in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Muir made the comments to his assembly scrutiny committee in response to the UFU's criticism of a report from the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) that called on the minister to increase the amount of designated land in Northern Ireland.

The union doubled down on that criticism in recent days following the spate of wildfires across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters have tackled more than 200 fires since Friday, with many of the blazes focused on upland areas such as the Mourne Mountains.

The charred remains of gorse fires next to the undamaged land, in the Mourne Mountains, viewed from Newtown Road this week.

The UFU has argued that the placing of environmental protective designations in these areas is limiting the ability of farmers to manage the land effectively, resulting in uncontrolled growth of heather, gorse and general scrub. This, the union claims, is creating “ideal conditions” for wildfires.

Mr Muir rejected the criticism as he gave evidence to the assembly's agriculture, environment and rural affairs committee yesterday.

Responding to a question from committee member and party colleague John Blair, Mr Muir said: “The report from the Office for Environmental Protection in regards to our protected sites was difficult reading for me, but I do welcome their constructive proposals, and I'll be working very swiftly with officials in terms of responding to their findings and recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protected sites in Northern Ireland are jewels in our crown. They are something that we should value. I do find the recent comments from the UFU, frankly, quite bizarre. What we should be doing is we should be protecting those sites, and I would like to see more, not less.”

The minister said his department would be seeking to provide additional methods to allow for better upland management.

“That's what we want to do and put these places into a better ecological state, because that's what we should do. And it saddens me that people would view it as otherwise,” he said.

On Tuesday, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan urged Stormont to recognise that designated sites were increasing the risk of fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's devastating to see so many areas being impacted by wildfires in recent days including the Mourne Mountains, the north west and Co Antrim,” he said.

“Habitats have been completely destroyed, and the damage will be felt for years to come. What needs to be recognised is that the areas affected are mainly designated sites that restrict farmers from managing the land well.

“Farmers cannot carry out controlled burning and there are tight controls on grazing and land management. Heather and scrub are left to grow wild with limited management to control them, and as a result, the land is in ideal condition for wildfires. The restrictions placed on farmers when it comes to designated sites, is quite literally adding fuel to the fire.