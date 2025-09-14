NI council told children's football match stopped due to the amount of dog mess on the pitch

Lisburn Alliance councillor Nicola Parker at the playing fields in Moira.

A Lisburn councillor has called for CCTV surveillance to be used to catch dirty dog owners after her son's football match was stopped due to the amount of dog mess on the pitch.

The call comes after it was reported a referee had to stop the children’s football match every 10 minutes to pick up dog mess in Moira.

Lisburn Alliance councillor, Nicola Parker said: “Could the council look towards investing in CCTV to catch dog owners letting their pets foul and not picking it up?

“My son plays football at the Moira Demesne and recently the referee had to stop the match every ten minutes to pick up dog mess.”

Statistics from an environmental crime report before the chamber showed that despite an average of 300 complaints of dog fouling in the district annually, wardens were only able to catch and fine two pet owners last year.

The chamber was told that a new responsible dog ownership campaign to be produced by DAERA would soon be released by all Northern Ireland local authorities.

A council officer responded: ”If there was a particular hot spot for dog fouling we could consider putting up CCTV.

“However, in terms of issuing fixed penalty notices, what we have found is that when people know they are being watched they do not allow their dogs to mess. It’s only when they aren’t being watched that they don’t pick it up.