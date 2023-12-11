PwC UK’s latest Green Jobs Barometer shows that Northern Ireland is one of only two areas to have seen an increase in ‘green job adverts’ from 2022 into 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of ‘green jobs’ advertised in Northern Ireland has seen an increase year on year and now accounts for a higher proportion of all job adverts in the region - even as the wider jobs market cools.

PwC UK’s latest Green Jobs Barometer shows that in Northern Ireland, green jobs as a proportion of all job adverts increased from 1.9% in 2022 to 2.4%, and is now higher than the UK average of 2.3%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research also shows that Northern Ireland is one of only two areas to have seen an increase in green job adverts from 2022 into 2023, albeit a small increase at 1.7%.

First launched in November 2021, the PwC UK Green Jobs Barometer tracks movements in green job creation, job loss, carbon intensity of employment, and worker sentiment across economic regions and sectors. In 2022, Northern Ireland was ranked bottom of the barometer, but its comparative strong performance in green job creation this year has moved up seven places to rank fifth overall.

Northern Ireland saw an increase in the number of green job adverts in the information and communication (63.1%), financial and insurance activities (50%) and professional, scientific and technical activities (20.2%) sectors. This growth was partially offset however by reductions in other sectors including accommodation and food services (-77.8%) and manufacturing (-54%).

Jason Calvert, director at PwC Northern Ireland, said: “It’s encouraging to see green job creation in Northern Ireland showing resilience. The focus now needs to be on creating solutions for businesses in Northern Ireland to help ensure that our economy can capitalise on the opportunities of the net zero transition.

Green jobs in Northern Ireland remain slightly more resilient in a cooling labour market. Pictured is Jason Calvert, director at PwC Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The path forward will require a concerted effort by both employers and policy-makers. Employers need to be looking closely at jobs that may disappear, new jobs that may be created, and considering how they can equip existing employees with the right skills to make the transition between jobs.