Rat numbers on the increase in Holywood as fly-tipping issues are blamed

Alliance Councillors Gillian McCollum And Martin McRandal

Rat numbers are on the increase in Holywood due to fly tipping.

Local politicians have raised concerns about increased rat sightings in a residential area in the County Down town.

Alliance representatives Martin McRandal and Gillian McCollum have met with Ards and North Down Borough Council officers from the Environmental Health team to discuss the impact on local residents and pest control measures.

Alderman McRandal said: “In recent weeks, we have had several reports of rats at Church View and the alleys that run between the adjacent streets. Regrettably, the problem seems to be linked to fly-tipping and rubbish being left out.

“I have encouraged Environmental Health to bait the rats, and cleansing teams are doing what they can to reduce the risk factors, however, I would urge the public to take responsibility for their waste and ensure it is disposed of properly.

"If we all do our bit, we can all help to reduce this problem for the benefit of the local community and the wider town.”

Councillor Gillian McCollum advised what actions the public can take to discourage the rat population. She said: “I know that this issue is having a detrimental impact on the community and people are concerned about the health implications and general cleanliness.

“There are several actions that the public can take, such as keeping bins secured and outside spaces free of rubbish. Bird baths, bird feeders and pet food can also attract rats, and it is important that they are not accessible to them.

"Compost heaps, barbeques, sheds and decking should also be regularly checked for evidence of pests.