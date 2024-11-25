Translink Plants 30,000 Native Trees to Support Urgent Need for Afforestation in Northern Ireland

To celebrate National Tree Week, Translink has announced that it has planted 30,000 native trees across sites outside Lisburn, Antrim and Ballymena over the past 18 months.

The move supports Translink’s Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan an ambitious target-driven approach to deliver nature-positive operations across the transport network by 2030.

Targets outlined in the strategy include achieving a Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) of 10% by 2035 and increasing woodland cover on adjacent Translink landholdings from 14% to at least 30% by 2030.

Ian Morrow, Network Assurance & Safety Manager, Translink and Suzanne Sinclair, Translink’s Biodiversity Manager

This large-scale planting initiative, partly funded through the Woodland Trust’s MOREwoods scheme, focuses on creating rich habitats that increase the region’s natural resilience.

Chris Conway, Chief Executive, Translink, said: “We have ambitious plans for Translink to be climate positive by 2050 and have a unique opportunity to help Northern Ireland become more sustainable and a healthier place for all species.”

Suzanne Sinclair, Translink’s Biodiversity Manager explained: “We are committed to taking meaningful climate action and creating positive change for the environment. Planting trees is a powerful way to absorb carbon, support nature and enhance the landscape around our transport network. The 30,000 trees planted so far represent just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to afforestation and biodiversity.

“With only 8% of land in Northern Ireland currently forested – significantly less than the 13% coverage in Britain and the 46% European average – Translink’s efforts will support urgently needed afforestation and nature recovery with the development of a wider interconnected ‘green corridor’ alongside its railways.”

Trees are vital carbon sinks, absorbing and storing carbon that would otherwise contribute to climate change. Planting new woodlands directly contributes to achieving Translink’s Net Zero by 2040 and Climate Positive by 2050 targets.