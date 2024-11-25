The tragic deaths of two friends from Castlederg in a Co Donegal car accident has been met with an avalanche of tributes online.

The pair from the Co Tyrone town died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision near to the border.

The accident happened on the N15 road at Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on Friday.

N15 near Castlefinn

The dead men have been named locally as Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, both aged in their 30s, and said to have been friends travelling in the same car.

It is understood their post-mortem’s were taking place today.

Gardai said that a man and woman in their 70s, who were travelling in the other vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

And a woman in her 30s was said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

In a tribute one friend said: “Still can't believe the sad news. Gordy you always were the first supporter on the 12th morning standing in the street listening to us parade and we always made sure you got back to the Derg on the bus when the parading finished.

"The image below was of you asking dad what his favourite hymn was , "How great thou art" , and you then played it on that famous harmonica.

"You're going to be sorely missed in the town and my thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved at this difficult time.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4)”

Another tribute added: “Absolutely heartbreaking news – Gordy you were the one to brighten up any room, the one to bring the craic and the kindest soul.

"You will be truly missed. Watch over your family in these sad times

"It’s true what they say ‘God only takes the best’… until our next dance

Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Meanwhile another post added: “To one of my best friends partners in crime and one of the men that showed me how to get my spirit back. I never thought id have to make this post especially not so soon”.

"My heart goes out to your family and to your son even through our arguing or fighting you were always one of my best mates and I love you until I meet you again Ryan rest in peace again I love you so so much Ryan Glenn”.

Online Pride Of The Derg Flute Band Castlederg said: “The Officers and Members of the POTD would like to pass on our condolences to both the Galbraith and Glenn families after today’s sad news.

"Gordy and Ryans family circles are in our thoughts, particularly Gordy’s two Sons.

"Gordy was a former member of the band and a loyal supporter ever since the bands formation in 2004.

"The picture below is Gordy leading the band on our first parade 20 years ago in Londonderry on Lundy day, he progressed onto the flute core in the years to come.

"We cannot fail to mention Gordy’s musical talents were endless, whether playing the flute, the harmonica or simply singing us a song!

"As we head to this years Lundy parade we will have Gordy in our thoughts and prayers as he was the 1st to book a seat on the bus when he heard the band was returning to Londonderry 20 years on.

"Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted – Till we meet again Friend’

Another message from Bready loyal orders LOL 334 ABOD No Surrender Club who said: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to inform you of the death of Gordy Galbraith, ex member of Pride Of The Derg Flute Band Castlederg. Please keep Gordy family circle in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad and difficult time.’

And Castlederg RBL Club added: “On behalf on everyone in the club, we send our deepest sympathy to our dear friend Samantha and Steven on the devastating news of Gordy's death. As a mark of respect we will not be open tonight”.

Meanwhile other tributes from Castlederg United FC say: ‘Even more sad news coming from Castlederg.. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Galbraith and Glenn families’.

And Dergview FC add: ‘The Club would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Galbraith family on the tragic death of Gordy and to the Glenn family on the death of Ryan.

‘Gordy was a past player of the club at both youth and senior level and his 2 sons are currently playing with our Youth Academy.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are also with the others involved in the accident.’

Castlederg UUP Councillor Derek Hussey extended his “deepest sympathies to both families” adding he “hoped anyone injured in the collision recovers quickly”.

And Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh said: “ People in the area were devastated to wake up this morning to this tragic news.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of Gordy Galbraith and of Ryan Glenn who have been plunged into grief as a result of this tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the three people injured and I hope they make a full recovery.

“I want to commend the emergency services who attended and assisted at the scene of the terrible tragedy."

And also earlier local Parish Priest at Crossroads, Killygordon, Fr Patsy Arkinson, attended the scene of the crash.

He also said a rosary for those involved in the collision and described the scene as "shocking," and that locals were "shocked and hurt" following the tragic incident.

He also offered his thoughts and prayers to the deceased and injured in the collision.

Local Fianna Fail county councillor Patrick McGowan, who lives just minutes from the scene of last night's tragedy, said the entire community was in shock.

"I would like to express my condolences to the bereaved families. We cannot imagine the pain they are going through now."

Head of the Garda Traffic Corps in Co Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, appealed for anybody who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact Gardai.