This was the scene on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn which had been closed to traffic this morning. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
Northern Ireland weather: Here are 19 images of flooding throughout Belfast following hours of heavy rain caused by Storm Bert

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 09:05 BST
Belfast residents are still counting the costs after their homes were flooded following hours of heavy rain caused by Storm Bert.

About 18 properties as well as a number of cars in Park Avenue, Dundonald were damaged by the flooding on Saturday.

This was the scene on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn which had been closed to traffic this morning. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Photo: Andrew McCarroll

This was the scene on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn which had been closed to traffic this morning. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo: presseye

Flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfastbbc radio ulster Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Photo: presseye

