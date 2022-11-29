Missing person image issued yesterday by the PSNI of Ciaran Coyle

On social media Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club say: “Unfortunately, once again our club flag is raised to half mast

"This time for a man centrally involved with us having the superb grounds we do today. A former secretary and volunteer.

“RIP Ciaran Coyle.”

Also online there are countless of messages of support for his family.

They include: “I'm so sad to hear this sad news Rest in peace Ciaran Sending my sincere sympathy to his family and friends”, “RIP condolences to the families”, and “RIP Ciaran. Very kind and funny man x”.

After issuing a missing persons appeal for Ciaran Coyle, the PSNI later issued another statement saying: “Police are no longer searching for missing person Ciaran Coyle. Thank you for your help with this appeal.”

The PSNI have also been asked for a comment.

Yesterday we reported a missing person appeal for Ciaran Coyle

