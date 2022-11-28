Increasing concern for missing Ciaran Coyle who has shaved head
Increasing concern has been voiced for missing man Ciaran Coyle.
In a statement the PSNI say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ciaran – who was last seen in the Dungannon area at around 10am yesterday morning, Sunday 27th November.
Ciaran is 55-years-old and 5ft 6ins tall – and of a stocky build with a shaved head.
He was last seen wearing a plain dark t-shirt, jeans and trainers.
According to the PSNI Ciaran has links to Donegal and Cavan – and may have travelled to either area.
It is believed that he was driving a silver Mercedes ML280 Cdi, an SUV-type vehicle.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may help to locate Ciaran to contact us urgently by calling 101 and quoting reference 194 of 28/11/22.