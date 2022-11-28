In a statement the PSNI say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ciaran – who was last seen in the Dungannon area at around 10am yesterday morning, Sunday 27th November.

Ciaran is 55-years-old and 5ft 6ins tall – and of a stocky build with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a plain dark t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

According to the PSNI Ciaran has links to Donegal and Cavan – and may have travelled to either area.

It is believed that he was driving a silver Mercedes ML280 Cdi, an SUV-type vehicle.

