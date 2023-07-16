News you can trust since 1737
Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating's older brother killed in road crash

​The older brother of former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating has been killed in a road crash in Co Mayo.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

Tributes have been paid to Ciaran Keating, who died in the two-vehicle collision on Saturday.

It is understood his wife was also injured in the incident.

Ciaran Keating's son Ruari plays for Cork City Football Club.

Ronan Keating.
Ronan Keating.
In a statement confirming the death, the club said: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairi Keating.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairi and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"We ask that the family's privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.

"May he rest in peace."

The fatal crash happened on the N5 at Ballymiles, near Swinford, at approximately 3.35pm on Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

A man and woman, both passengers from each car, are also receiving treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the crash scene and the vehicles involved has been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators.

