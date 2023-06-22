Friends say they'll never forget 'one of a kind' John Mackey who died after tragic quad bike accident

On Wednesday evening, police said the 20-year-old had passed away as a result of injuries sustained late on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the quad bike being driven by Mr Mackey had overturned on the Moss Road around 5.10pm.

An investigation into the incident is being carried out by the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23,” said a PSNI source.

South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan extended his sympathy to the Mackey family. He said that he knew John, who had worked on their family farm in Ballynure.

"I know the family well and it is very sad for everyone,” he said.

"John was a farmer and he was a young man with his whole life in front of him. Our prayers are with the Mackey family at this time at the sad loss of a young man”.

John Mackey

Tributes online from friends try to encompass their shock at his sudden passing.

“Rest easy John boy you were one of a kind. You made me laugh. Loved the days we had together. You were like a brother to me. The Chinese’s wegot and the run’s out in the wee TL you loved. Running after sheep and lambing you learned me everything. It’s not goodbye, just see ya later. You’ll never be forgotten,” said one friend.

Another said: “I can't get this lovely young lad out of my head. I had the pleasure of working with John for a time in Jacksons and what a wee gentleman he was. Always loved a laugh and carry on and was so well mannered. My thoughts are with Johnny, Dawn, Ben and the whole family circle”.

And another tribute to the family said: “So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all. Heart breaking. A lovely young man taken far too soon.”

Meanwhile a post on undertakers S. & J. Irvine Funeral Directors Carrickfergus & Ballyclare says: “MACKEY, John Richard called home 20th June 2023, suddenly as the result of an accident.

"Dearly loved son of Jonathan and Dawn and loving brother to Ben.”