According to a death notice in funeraltimes.com Matthew Peter McCallan from Dungannon will be buried after Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm at St Malachys Church, Edendork in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice adds that his death is ‘very deeply regretted by his heartbroken Father, Mother, grandmothers, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle.’

The news comes after it was revealed that members of the McCallan family are to meet senior PSNI officers over ‘the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search’.

The PSNI revealed this fact yesterday as they contacted the Police Ombudsman after becoming aware of criticism by the heartbroken mother of Matthew McCallan that they did not act quickly enough.

Yesterday, on social media, Frances McCallan posted: “Whats on my mind.... my son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first ten to twelve hours of going missing, i told them it was totally out of character, yet hours went by and no one listened and my friends and the Fintona community gathered the necessary cctv evidence.

"These people went above and beyond and were an amazing help. This cant happen again, another parent can't feel the pain I feel.

"Please share so we can make change and prevent this happening to another innocent soul.”

The PSNI were asked to respond and in response they issued a statement saying that detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area.

The statement added that his body was discovered in the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona shortly before 12 noon yesterday, Monday 5th December.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family.

"The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend.

Matthew McCallan

"A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this tragic time.

“We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss.

“Due to the family’s concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for their assessment.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, which is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place today.

Flowers left on the Tattyreagh Road outside Fintona

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.

"Sadly Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am yesterday.

“Enquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated on social media that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car. We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”

Flowers left on the Tattyreagh Road outside Fintona, Co. Tyrone, where the body of Matthew McCallan was found on Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning after attending an event in Fintona.

Flowers have now been left at Tattyreagh Road outside Fintona as a tribute to where Matthew’s body was recovered.

Earlier the heartbroken mother paid tribute to all those who helped in the search for her son.

"To all the wonderfull people who came out to help look for my beautiful son you were amazing the community spirt was unbelievable I can't thank you all enough,” she wrote.

"He is now a angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family sleep tight my darling x”.

Last evening detectives in the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Department said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy following the discovery of a body in the Fintona area shortly before 12 noon on Monday, 5th December.The statement said it was ‘believed to be the body of 15 year old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area’.Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today.

