Funeral takes place of murdered Ray Johnston

The funeral has taken place of Raymond (Ray) Johnston in west Belfast.

Mr Johnston, 28, was shot dead on February 13 in his home in Glenbawn Avenue at 8pm.

The funeral of Ray Johnston in west Belfast

He had been watching TV with his partner when a gunman – carrying what is understood to have been a shotgun – entered the house and shot him dead.

Police have confirmed an 11-year-old child was also in the room when Mr Johnston’s murder occurred.

Today his Requiem Mass was held at the Church of the Nativity, Poleglass at 10am.

Interment is taking place afterwards in Crumlin Cemetery.

