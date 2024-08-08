Funeral tomorrow for Ursula Lennon - the mother of Northern Ireland born former Celtic manager Neil Lennon
Mrs Lennon died at the Mater Hospital in Dublin on Sunday.
And since then hundreds of messages of sympathy from around Northern Ireland and beyond have been extended.
Neil Lennon – the current manager of Rapid Bucharest – was force to return from Romania on Saturday due to ‘a family emergency’.
He posted on social media via the club the following day: "My beautiful mother, Ursula, passed away this morning at 10:51”.
A family funeral notice describes Mrs Lennon (nee Moore) as the “dearly beloved wife of Gerald and the adored mother of Orla, Neil, Jane and Aileen”.
"A dear mother in law to Cormac, Paul and Irene, and a cherished Nana of Alisha, Jay, Caolan, Gallagher, Morgan, Tiernan and her great grandchildren Eve, Isaac and Gabriel, sister of the late Sean, Seamus, and Margo (Murtagh) and a very dear sister in law of Marguerite and a much loved aunt, friend and neighbour,” it adds.
“Mrs Lennon’s funeral will take place on Friday at 9.30am to St Paul’s Church, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am. A private committal service will take place at a later date.
"The Requiem Mass can also be viewed on the St Paul’s Parish webcam.
"Mrs Lennon’s family have requested that any donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, should be made to the ICU, Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan via McAlinden & Murtagh funeral directors.”
