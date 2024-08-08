Noel Boyd

Shock has swept through a Co Antrim family community following a farm accident in Broughshane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Boyd, from Lisnamurrikin Road, Broughshane, died suddenly yesterday as a result of as farm accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement a Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “HSENI is aware of an incident that occurred (on Wednesday) in the Broughshane area and are continuing to make enquiries.”

A PSNI spokesman said that officers ‘attended the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Lisnamurrikan Road in Broughshane on Wednesday 7th August’.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious’.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, DUP Alderman Beth Adger, extended her deepest sympathies to the Boyd family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My condolences go to the family and to whoever is coming behind him,” she said.

"This is a tragic accident and I am very sad to hear about it.

Broughshane Road where Mr Boyd lived

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that he “was thought to be a great worker on the farm and would have worked 24-7 nearly, like many farmers”.

DUP Alderman William McCaughey also extended his deepest condolences to the Boyd family.

"His death was tragic and unbelievable to see. His death is a tragic loss to Sandra and their family and will take a long time to come to terms with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I grew up on a farm myself and I am well aware of the dangers, especially at this time of the year.

"We can only express our heartfelt sympathy as they come to terms with this loss.”

TUV Braid councillor Christopher Jamieson added: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Noel Boyd as a result of a farming accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Noel was well known and respected in local farming and construction circles and this news has come as a shock to many beyond his immediate family.

“I assure the family that they will be in my prayers in the coming days as they seek to come to terms with this horrific development.”

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Noel Boyd of Lisnamurrikin Road, Broughshane, died suddenly on Wednesday, 7th August as a result of a farm accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that he was the dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father in law of Jason, dear brother of Pat, Albert, Robert, Maurice, Anna May, Jennifer, Leonard, and the late Trevor and a dear brother in law and uncle.

Funeral arrangements later.