By Johnny McNabb

Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
Greggs has opened its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland, located in Craigavon
British bakery chain Greggs has opened its first drive thru in Northern Ireland, creating 18 jobs in the process.

​The new drive-thru is based in the Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon, with customers also given the option to sit inside the store from 7am to 9pm daily.

The drive-thru will offer the full Greggs menu for customers to enjoy.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director, Greggs said: “The launch of our first drive-thru in Northern Ireland demonstrates our commitment to convenience, ensuring we are accessible to busy commuters and those looking for a great value and tasty option while on the go.

"Our new drive-thru shop in Craigavon has brought 18 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

