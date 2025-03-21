Greggs has opened its first drive-thru in Northern Ireland, located in Craigavon

British bakery chain Greggs has opened its first drive thru in Northern Ireland, creating 18 jobs in the process.

​The new drive-thru is based in the Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon, with customers also given the option to sit inside the store from 7am to 9pm daily.

The drive-thru will offer the full Greggs menu for customers to enjoy.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director, Greggs said: “The launch of our first drive-thru in Northern Ireland demonstrates our commitment to convenience, ensuring we are accessible to busy commuters and those looking for a great value and tasty option while on the go.