Gritters and tree clearers to down tools after GMB members in Northern Ireland's Road Service vote for strike

The GMB union said today that 94% of workers balloted backed strike action due to a “derisory 2% pay offer, and changes to their bonus system”.

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said workers belonging to the Unite union will also be joining them in striking.

The dates have yet to be announced.

Fallen tree near Ballycastle

He said the strike action will cover about 200 workers who perform jobs such as gritting roads and clearing fallen trees.

Perhaps 80 belong to the GMB, and the other 120 to Unite.

Mr Perry had previously said: "The likes of the winter service – gritting of the roads – and emergency call-outs, such as if a tree has blown over, would be affected by any industrial action going forward.

"The members are pushing for it, and any action in the winter service could potentially have a huge impact.”

Following the vote result today, he said: “The least any worker deserves is decent pay to get through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“This clear result shows the frustration of these workers.

"They need a fair pay offer in recognition of their important work.

“The Westminster Government needs to get serious on pay for working people across Northern Ireland’s vital public services.”

