Missing person image issued yesterday by the PSNI of Ciaran Coyle

A post on Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club said that “club members + friends held a guard of honour tonight November 30) at the club as Ciaran Coyle returned to Dungannon”.

The news comes ahead of his funeral on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post in Funeral Times says he is the “dearly beloved husband of Susan and dear father of Conor and Sean”.

He is also described as the “beloved son of Teresa and Packie and dear brother of Dominic, Eamon, Declan, Laurence, Adrian and Christopher.”

The death notice adds his Requiem Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Stewartstown in Co Tyrone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Countless messages of sympathy have flooded online sites after the tragic news that Ciaran Coyle, who the PSNI had issued a missing persons alert over had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On social media Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club say: "The Officers, Committee, Players and Members of Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club, Dungannon, are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the untimely passing of club member, former Runaí an Chlub and county board delegate Ciarán Coyle, husband of Susan and father of former hurlers Conor and Seán Coyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ciarán played a pivotal role in bringing the dream of having our own Hurling Field to reality and Páirc Eoghain Ruadh stands testament to his tireless work to realise that dream.

“To Susan, Conor, Seán, to Ciarán’s parents Packie and Teresa, his brothers Dominic, Eamon, Declan, Laurence, Adrian and Christopher, and all the extended Coyle family circle, we extend our deepest condolences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club have flag at half mast for Ciaran Coyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

An earlier post from the club said: “Unfortunately, once again our club flag is raised to half mast

"This time for a man centrally involved with us having the superb grounds we do today. A former secretary and volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“RIP Ciaran Coyle.”

Also online there are countless messages of support for his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include: “I'm so sad to hear this sad news Rest in peace Ciaran Sending my sincere sympathy to his family and friends”, “RIP condolences to the families”, and “RIP Ciaran. Very kind and funny man x”.

Other posts pay tribute saying: “Desperate news. A real gentleman gone too soon, who loved his club and gave so much to it also. A very sad day for our town again Rest in peace Ciaran”,

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post Stewartstown Harps GFC said: ‘Stewartstown Harps GAC wish to express sincere condolences to the Coyle family on the sad passing of Ciaran Coyle, Dungannon.

"Ciaran was a former youth player for the Harps, a son of former Senior player & former committee member Packie Coyle, and cousin of our chairman Cathal Coyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thoughts are with Ciaran's wife Susan, his sons, his father Packie and mother Teresa, his brothers and the entire family circle.

“Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam uasail,”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another message of sympathy Dungannon Thomas Clarkes said: “The Officers, Committee, Players and Members of Dungannon Thomas Clarke G.F.C. deeply regret the death of Ciaran Coyle, husband of Susan, father of Conor and Sean and son of Teresa and Packie and wish to offer to them and the entire family circle our deepest sympathy.

“A Mhuire na nGael guí ar a anam”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another post from Tyrone GAA says “Devastating news and such a loss to his Family, his Friends and his Club. Ciaran sat on the Tyrone CCC and was always wanting to help. Condolences to all on this massive loss to his Community. RIP a chara,” and another friend said: “Very very sad to hear the news of Ciaran’s passing .. many a chat I had with him… Always dropped ya a wee message.. Ciaran had great passion for his club.. my thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends at this very very sad time xx”.

After issuing a missing persons appeal for Ciaran Coyle, the PSNI later issued another statement saying: “Police are no longer searching for missing person Ciaran Coyle. Thank you for your help with this appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI have also been asked for a comment.