Heartfelt memories posted after image emerges of historic Maid of Antrim sinking at local marina

Image of the Maid of Antrim sinking - Lough Neagh Tours image

A post from Lough Neagh Tours, who took the photograph, says: “A very sad sight, the end of an era for Lough Neagh as the Maid of Antrim sinks at Ballyronan Marina.

"So many fond memories of this iconic vessel”.

More heartfelt comments have been posted by people after seeing images of the boat sinking.

It had been a staple part of showing nature to many local primary school children in the area, away from the classroom.

Paul Michael said: “So so sad many happy memories were had around the Lough”, Trudy Darley-Jones said: “Many a wonderful day spent on the maid of Antrim looking back”, Therese Jardine added: “So so sad had many trips on her as a young child and with my children x” and, among many others Sara Mcneill said: “Awh that's sad too see part of our childhood memories”.

Other posts say: “End of an era indeed. Sad to see”, “I used to work as a lifeguard on the boat, great times. Great times” and “great memories when my mum used to take us when we were children”.

However a later post also shared by Lough Neagh Partnership shows water being pumped out of the Maid of Antrim as it sits in Ballyronan Marina in Co Londonderry.

