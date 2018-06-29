Heatwave: NI set to be hotter than Barcelona, Nice and Valencia today

Another scorching day is in store for Northern Ireland with temperatures expected to peak at close to 30 degrees celsius.

NI is expected to be hotter than some European cities today

It means parts of NI will be hotter than Nice, Barcelona and Valencia.

Enniskillen is forecast to be the hottest spot in the Province at around 29C.

Belfast is expected to experience heat of 26C.

On Thursday the temperature in Northern Ireland still fell just shy of the record, 30.8C. Although some people were reporting temperature readings on their car dashboards of 32C and above, the official maximum temperature recorded by the Met Office was 30.5C - in both Derrylin and Thomastown, Co Fermanagh.

Tarmac on a number of roads and footpaths began to melt and Translink was forced to implement speed restrictions on the NI Railways network due to “very high rail temperatures”.

The public transport provider said it was “a precautionary measure in order to mitigate any potential risk of the rail expanding which could result in travel disruption.”

