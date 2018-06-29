Second Tim Hortons store for NI - and this time its a Drive-Thru

Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is set to open a second store here in Northern Ireland - and this time there's a Drive-Thru.

The new restaurant will open at Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park in Belfast.

The first Tim Hortons on Fountain Street, opened to great excitement in May, with 300 people queuing around the block to be among the first to taste Tim Hortons famous coffee and donuts.

Tim Hortons said the new store will create new job opportunities at all levels, including managers and assistant managers.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K. said: “When we opened our first Belfast Restaurant in May, we were completely blown away by the excitement and the we’ve been doing roaring trade ever since.”

“Tim Hortons is in the process of an expansion strategy which will see us identifying a number of sites across Northern Ireland in the coming few years. We have some work to do before we open in Connswater Retail Park and we look forward to working with Belfast City Council’s planning department to expedite the process so we can start trading in East Belfast as quickly as possible.”

Laura McCarthy, senior property asset manager of Alfred Street Properties Ltd, said: “We are delighted that Tim Hortons has chosen to open its first Drive-Thru in Northern Ireland at Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park. This is further confirmation that the scheme has turned a corner and significant changes made to date have been having a positive impact for our customers and the retail trade. Today’s announcement is great news not only for the scheme but for east Belfast and the local economy as well.”