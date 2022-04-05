Heightened concern for missing 13-year-old Jamie Blundell
Police are appealing for information about missing 13-year-old Jamie Blundell.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:13 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:16 am
In a post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh Facebook page, officers say Jamie was last seen in the Purdysburn area of Castlereagh between approximately 4PM and 5PM yesterday (Monday).
The post adds that she was last seen 'wearing black leggings and possibly a mustard coloured jacket'.
They add that Jamie is 5 foot four inches tall and has long brown curly hair.
"Should you have any information that may assist then please get in touch on 101 quoting serial number 1639 of 4th April", adds the post.