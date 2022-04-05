Heightened concern for missing 13-year-old Jamie Blundell

In a post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh Facebook page, officers say Jamie was last seen in the Purdysburn area of Castlereagh between approximately 4PM and 5PM yesterday (Monday).

The post adds that she was last seen 'wearing black leggings and possibly a mustard coloured jacket'.

They add that Jamie is 5 foot four inches tall and has long brown curly hair.

Jamie Blundell - PSNI pic