Robin Mercer, Hillmount Garden Centre, with some of the cheery trees they have in stock

Cherry tree (Prunus species) is a deciduous flowering tree known for its stunning spring blossoms and, in some varieties, delicious fruit.

Native to temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, cherry trees are widely cultivated for both ornamental and agricultural purposes.

There are two main types of cherry trees: flowering cherries, grown for their beautiful blooms, and fruit-bearing cherries, cultivated for their sweet or sour cherries.

Ornamental varieties, such as the Japanese cherry (Prunus serrulata), produce breathtaking pink or white blossoms in early spring, symbolizing renewal and the fleeting nature of life.

These trees are celebrated in festivals like Japan’s famous Hanami, where people gather to admire their beauty.

Fruit-bearing cherry trees include sweet cherries (Prunus avium), commonly eaten fresh, and sour cherries (Prunus cerasus), often used in cooking and baking.

These trees require well-drained soil and a temperate climate to thrive, with many varieties needing a period of winter chill to produce fruit.

Cherry trees can be vulnerable to pests and diseases, including cherry leaf spot and fruit fly infestations, requiring careful maintenance. Proper pruning helps maintain their shape and health while promoting better flowering and fruiting.