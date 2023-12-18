Holiday bin and box collection details for Belfast residents
For black, brown and blue bins, purple box glass collection and wheelie boxes:
Normally due Christmas Day – will now be done Saturday 23 December
Normally due Boxing Day – will now be done Saturday 30 December
Normally due New Year's Day – will now be done Saturday 6 January
If your bins are not collected as planned, please continue to leave them out for weekend pick-up.
For recycling boxes and food waste by Bryson Recycling:
Normally due Christmas Day – will now be done Saturday 23 December
Normally due Boxing Day – will now be done Sunday 24 December
Normally due New Year's Day – will now be done Saturday 30 December
All other household bin and box collections will take place as normal over the festive period.
Residents are encouraged to sort their waste and use their recycling bins and boxes as much as possible.
Popular items like sweetie and biscuit tubs, cardboard packaging and plain paper cards can all be recycled (no glitter, ribbons or decorations), while food leftovers that can’t be stored or used up can go in your food waste caddy or brown bin.
More festive recycling tips are available at belfastcity.gov.uk/recycling-your-christmas-waste
There are also changes to commercial waste collections from Monday 25 December to Friday 5 January.
Residents can find further details of rescheduled dates on the council website at belfastcity.gov.uk/holidayarrangements, along with holiday opening hours for all council services and facilities.
Belfast recycling centres and civic amenity sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, but open on all other dates as normal.
They can accept a wide range of recyclables, as well as additional household waste that can’t be recycled. Real Christmas trees can also be brought along for recycling, while smaller trees can be cut up and put in household brown bins.