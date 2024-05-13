Homes evacuated as security alert starts in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of north Belfast - motorists asked to avoid area

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of north Belfast this morning, Monday 13th May.

A number of homes have been evacuated and police are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.

More information when we get it.