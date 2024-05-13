Homes evacuated as security alert starts in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of north Belfast - motorists asked to avoid area
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of north Belfast this morning, Monday 13th May.
A number of homes have been evacuated and police are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.
More information when we get it.