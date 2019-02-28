Hundreds of well-wishers greet William and Kate in Ballymena

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been greeted by hundreds of cheering well-wishers in Ballymena on the second day of their Northern Ireland visit.

Latest Pictures: NI Royal visit Day 2 Hillsborough and Ballymena

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the Braid Centre, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

Several hundred people lined the streets of the Co Antrim town as William and Kate went on a walkabout.

The crowds, many waving flags, braved the cold outside the Braid Centre.

The couple were there to learn more about the work of Cinemagic - a charity that uses film, TV and digital technologies to inspire and educate young people.

It was the first public engagement on the second and final day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

They started Thursday with a private meeting with officers and staff from the Police Service of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down.

The visit to Ballymena comes after a range of high-energy engagements on Wednesday.

William and Kate played football at Belfast’s Windsor Park and took part in a canoe race in Co Fermanagh, before rounding the day off by pulling pints at a reception for young leaders at Belfast’s famous Empire music hall.